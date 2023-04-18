Heat wave in East India to continue for next 4 days: IMD

April 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heat wave conditions over East India is likely to continue for the next 4 days and abate thereafter.

A heat wave is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar for the next two days, and it is expected to be severe in isolated pockets. The wave is then likely to be witnessed in some pockets for the two days thereafter.

In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, heat wave conditions will be seen in isolated pockets for two days before abating.

The IMD said that Northwest India, Central India and South India will not face much significant change in temperature for the next two days, and the maximum temperature could drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the two days after that.

The Government department said that heat wave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal since the last seven days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh since the last five days, Bihar since the last four days, and Punjab and Haryana since the last two days.

On April 17, maximum temperatures over most parts of Central and East India were in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius, whereas for North India, some parts of East and Northeast India and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, maximum temperatures were above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius.