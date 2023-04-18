HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heat wave in East India to continue for next 4 days: IMD

Many parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand are expected to witness a heat wave over the next 2-4 days

April 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic policemen drink butter milk to beat the heat at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on April 17, 2023

Traffic policemen drink butter milk to beat the heat at R.K. Beach in Visakhapatnam on April 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the heat wave conditions over East India is likely to continue for the next 4 days and abate thereafter.

ALSO READ
More heat waves, fewer cold waves the new normal in India: UoH study

A heat wave is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar for the next two days, and it is expected to be severe in isolated pockets. The wave is then likely to be witnessed in some pockets for the two days thereafter.

In Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, heat wave conditions will be seen in isolated pockets for two days before abating.

The IMD said that Northwest India, Central India and South India will not face much significant change in temperature for the next two days, and the maximum temperature could drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the two days after that.

Is India prepared for the threat of extreme heat waves and a ‘wet bulb’ summer? | In Focus podcast

The Government department said that heat wave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal since the last seven days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh since the last five days, Bihar since the last four days, and Punjab and Haryana since the last two days. 

On April 17, maximum temperatures over most parts of Central and East India were in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius, whereas for North India, some parts of East and Northeast India and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, maximum temperatures were above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

weather / weather news / heatwave

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.