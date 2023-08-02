Health Ministry’s e-portal seeks to avoid delays in transporting human remains

August 02, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

To avoid delays in the transportation of deceased human remains, the Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the launch of an e-clearance portal, with Delhi Airport serving as the nodal centre for all international airports in the country, and providing 48-hour approval for the process.

This was announced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The Minister said the transfer of human remains is a sensitive, emotional issue that must be carried out within a swift timeline.

“This will be an e-mail-based clearance by the airport Health Officer through the transporting airlines. The scanned copy of documents — death certificate, embalming certificate, NOC (no objection certificate) from Indian Embassy or Consulate, and the cancelled passport of the deceased — will be needed,’‘ Dr. Mandaviya said.

The Minister added that delays usually take place because of clarifications required for documents, with emails being checked by both stakeholders, and differences in international time zones.

The new venture is aimed at facilitating easy and timely transportation of human remains across international borders for the public/families. The portal will integrate all stakeholders across one interface. Additionally, the facility will have a designated Nodal Officer round-the-clock. Uniformity in the entire process will be ensured, and subjectivity by the respective Airport Health Organisations (APHO) is removed, the Ministry added.

The Health Ministry also said that information on any entry will be sent via email, SMS as well as WhatsApp to the Central International Health Division, the Nodal Officer, APHOs, consignees, and the airlines.

“During the first 48 hours, the concerned officials will be intimated every 12 hours for the first 36 hours, and then escalation at every four hours for the next 12 hours will be provided to avoid delays in clearance. Application status can be viewed in the e-CARE portal through registration number by stakeholders,’‘ the Ministry stated.