Health Ministry revises COVID-19 travel advisory evacuated people
None of 1,156 Indians who arrived from Ukraine kept under isolation, says Health Ministry adding that they are exempted from mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCR test.
So far 1,156 Indians have arrived from Ukraine and none has been kept under isolation, a release issued by the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The Ministry noted that had revised international travel advisory to provide various exemptions for those being evacuated from Ukraine. It explained that mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test and vaccination certificate are exempted and also uploading documents before departure on the Air-Suvidha portal.
“In case, a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT-PCR test or who has not completed the COVID-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival,” the release added.
