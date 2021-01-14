Health Ministry reschedules Polio National Immunisation Day to Jan. 31

‘The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID-19 health services and non-COVID-19 essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,’ says a release

The Health Ministry has rescheduled the polio vaccination day, also known as the National Immunisation Day (NID) or “Polio Ravivar”, to January 31, (Sunday), according to a release issued on Thursday.

“The decision is in keeping with the stated policy of the Health Ministry to ensure that COVID-19 health services and non-COVID-19 essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other,” noted the release.

On Wednesday, the Ministry postponed the polio national immunisation drive round scheduled from January 17 till further notice citing unforeseen activities.

While the COVID-19 vaccination starts on January 16, notice issued by the immunisation division dated January 9 said: “This is to inform that due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled Polio NID (National Immunisation Day) round from January 17, 2021 till further notice.”