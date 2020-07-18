Health Ministry issues COVID-19 guidelines for gated residential complexes

The Health Ministry has issued a COVID-19 advisory for gated residential complexes, asking them to make provisions for hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) at entry points and in work areas.

Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points and only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises. Vendors, household help, car cleaners, delivery personnel, etc. will also undergo such screening daily. Physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times in all common areas, including parks, corridors, lift lobbies, gyms and clubs.

The advisory notes that all persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 should be encouraged to stay only at home and keep contact with visitors/guests to a minimum.

Cooperation solicited

If the gated complex is declared as a containment zone, the resident welfare associations (RWAs) will cooperate with the local health authorities in carrying out various activities as stipulated in the containment plan, noted the Ministry.

Measures that need to be observed at all time include physical distancing of at least six feet to be followed as far as feasible, use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory and frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

“Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited,” noted the advisory.

The Ministry added that simple preventive measures need to be followed, encourage early reporting and inform the community about myths and stigma often encountered by patients, healthcare or other front line workers.

The RWAs/residential societies desirous of setting up Covid Care Facility can plan for the same as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This shall only be made operational if the required guidelines and standards are met and shall be continued as per the direction issued by the local health authorities.

Measures to be taken on occurrence of case(s) include that the RWA shall encourage residents to self-report symptoms and facilitate their testing, isolation and quarantine of contacts.

Provide counselling, guidance and support to COVID-19-affected individuals and families. Special attention is required in such households which have no family member to take care of the dependants.

The Ministry added that a risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and, accordingly, further advice shall be made regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

If a decision is taken by the public health authority for home quarantine of contacts/ home isolation of patient, the RWA shall facilitate those under home quarantine/home isolation to remain within their homes.

“Provide social support and avoid stigmatisation of those under home quarantine/isolation.

[These] actions to be undertaken if gated complex is declared as part of a containment zone,” added the Ministry.