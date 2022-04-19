Health Ministry cautions against laxity with rising COVID–19 cases

‘Regular monitoring and prompt follow–up action crucial’

‘Regular monitoring and prompt follow–up action crucial’

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Mizoram on Tuesday cautioning against any laxity with the current increase in COVID-19 positivity rate and cases reported by them.

The Ministry has said there is a need for continued monitoring of the spread of infection and steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.

“Laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Regular monitoring and prompt follow–up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial. The Health Ministry will continue to provide requisite support to the States in this ongoing and collective effort.”