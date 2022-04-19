Capital sees dip in COVID TPR, records 632 new cases

Doctors said hospital admissions are still low

Doctors said hospital admissions are still low

With more than double the number of tests being conducted than a day ago, the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Delhi fell to 4.42% on Tuesday from 7.72% on Monday, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The number of tests increased to 14,299 from 6,492 a day earlier, while the number of new cases rose to 632 from 501. No new deaths were reported and currently there are 1,947 active cases in the city.

Meanwhile, doctors said that hospital admissions are still low.

At LNJP Hospital, the largest Delhi government-run hospital, only three people have been admitted to the COVID-19 ward so far. “One of them is a one-year-old and the second person is the child’s mother. She has already tested negative. The third patient was referred from another hospital. All of them are stable,” said Dr. Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent of the hospital.

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, another renowned Delhi government hospital, no COVID-19 patient was found admitted. “However, we are seeing an increase in the number of people coming to take COVID-19 tests. But even that is not very high,” said Dr. Chhavi Gupta.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady and gradual rise in COVID-19 TPR and cases. The COVID-19 TPR — the number of people testing positive per 100 people tested — had breached the 5% mark on Saturday. While the TPR was only 0.57% on April 1, it had reached 1.34% by April 4; the TPR has remained higher ever since.