PDP chairman Maudany continues to be critical

March 29, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCH

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Abdul Nasir Maudany’s condition remains critical as he continues to be on ventilator support in a private hospital in Kochi on March 29, 2024.

He was shifted to ventilator ICU on March 28 around 6.30 a.m. Hid blood pressure remaind high. The medical team, which tended to Mr. Maudany said that a slew of cardiac examinations need to be done.

Mr. Maudany was admitted at the Medical Trust Hospital after his health deteriorated on February 20. On Thursday morning, he complained of breathlessness and shifted to ventilator ICU. His blood pressure was found to have shot up and level of oxygen level in blood plummeted. He has been subjected to dialysis as his both kidneys have turned dysfunctional, said PDP sources.

Wife Soofiya Maudany, son Salahudheen Ayoobi, Maudany’s brother Siddique and PDP leaders are camping at the hospital.

The Supreme Court had allowed Mr Maudany to be shifted from Bengaluru to Kerala for medical treatment dismissing the objections of the then Karnataka government on July 17, 2023.