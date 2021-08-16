HC judge D.S. Naidu resigns

Dama Seshadri Naidu says he intends to practice as a lawyer

Bombay High Court judge Justice Dama Seshadri Naidu has resigned on August 12 citing personal reasons.

He told The Hindu, “I resigned on August 12... It will come into effect from tomorrow [August 17]. It is purely personal, nothing lofty.” “I have been [a judge] at the Bombay High Court, Kerala High Court and Andhra Pradesh and now I intend to practise as a lawyer,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said, “In South, no morning begins without The Hindu. I started reading The Hindu to learn about the law.” He was transferred to the Bombay High Court in March 2019 from the Kerala High Court where he was appointed a puisne judge on June 30, 2014.

Mr. Naidu, 59, hails from a hamlet away from Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradeh. He was enrolled as a member in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in March 1997.

In the early 2000s, he served in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and the civil and criminal courts in Hyderabad.