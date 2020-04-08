Havildar dies as grenade explodes during training

A Havildar died in Odisha police’s anti-Maoist training centre when a grenade went off accidentally during training here on Tuesday.
“During anti-extremist and tactics course of the cadet sergeants at the Special Operation Group Training and Resource Centre, Chandaka, the cadets were required to practise lobbing of live grenades,” the Odisha police said in a statement.
“While the practice was going on under the supervision of trainer, Havildar Prakash Sahu, a grenade accidentally exploded mid-air, causing grievous injuries to the trainer and a cadet sergeant, and minor injury to another trainee,” the police said. All of them were shifted to a private hospital.
Havildar Sahu succumbed to his injuries. The condition of cadet sergeants is stated to be stable.
