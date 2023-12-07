Have DMK leaders abandoned the Hindu religion, asks SP leader

December 07, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - LUCKNOW

A senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader on December 6 slammed recent derogatory statements made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders, asking whether they had abandoned the Hindu religion. Both parties are partners in the Opposition INDIA bloc.

“If someone makes fun of the religion of Islam, the Muslim community protects its religion and is ready to sacrifice its life. On the other hand, some Hindus are making fun of their Gods and Goddesses, Vedas, Puranas, culture and traditions every day,” said I.P. Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh Minister and close aide of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “DMK leaders are saying derogatory words every day. Have they abandoned the Hindu religion? If they have accepted Christianity then how can they criticise Hinduism?” he added.

मजाल है कोई इस्लाम धर्म की खिल्ली उड़ा ले मुस्लिम समाज अपने धर्म की रक्षा करता है और जान देने को तैयार रहता है।



दूसरी तरफ कुछ सिरफिरे हिन्दू आये दिन अपने देवी-देवताओं, वेद पुराण, संस्कृति और परम्परा की आये दिन उपहास उड़ा रहे हैं।



DMK नेता आये दिन अपमानजनक शब्द बोल रहे हैं क्या… — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) December 6, 2023

Those who do not like Hinduism should accept Buddhism or any other religion but stop criticising Hinduism, Mr. Singh said. “There should be a strict law on this, otherwise the dignity of Hindu religion will be destroyed,” he added.

The SP leader’s statement comes a day after DMK MP D.N.V. Senthilkumar made derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha about Hindi-speaking States, and months after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a controversy with his criticism of Sanatana Dharma.