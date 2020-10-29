Have come out with Ordinance on curbing pollution, Centre tells SC

Court to take a detailed look next Friday.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it has come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and has been promulgated already.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it would have to look at the Ordinance before passing any direction in the matter which has raised issues regarding pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring States of Delhi.

“We would like to look at the Ordinance before passing any order. Even the petitioners would like to see. Let’s hear it next Friday,” said the Bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the Bench about the Ordinance.