Seven killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in Ambala

At least seven people died and 20 were injured when a minibus was hit by a truck here in the early hours of Friday, May 24, 2024, police said.

According to Kaushal Kumar, Medical Officer, Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt, the accident occurred near Mohra village on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway early today.

The bus was carrying around 30 people from Uttar Pradesh who were going to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.