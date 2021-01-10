Haryana police uses tear gas, water cannon as farmers march towards CM’s ‘kisan mahapanchayat’

Haryana Police on Sunday used tear gas and water cannon to disperse agitating farmers at Kaimla village in Karnal district ahead of Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s scheduled event of addressing a farmers’ gathering (‘kisan mahapanchayat’).
Scores of agitating farmers waving ‘black flags’ against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws were stopped by the police who had erected barricades at all entry points to the village. The protesters were marching to reach the proposed site of the event.
The police personnel used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd after they attempted to forcefully break barricades.
Agitated farmers shouted slogans against the Centre and State government, terming the new farm laws as “anti-farmers’’. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on January 6 announced that it would oppose the ‘kisan mahapanchayat’.
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said it was shameful that the government was stopping farmers. “When you are having a mahapanchayat, what is the point of stopping the farmers from coming there? Meaning is clear — you are not concerned with the farmers but only by the event. Remember, it will be impossible to leave your house without police. Withdraw black laws,” tweeted Mr. Surjewala.
