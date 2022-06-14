Gyanvapi dispute: plaintiff moves court for FIR against masjid panel

Plea says Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee allegedly trying to erase symbols of Hinduism from inside premises

Plea says Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee allegedly trying to erase symbols of Hinduism from inside premises

One of the Hindu plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute on Tuesday moved the district court in Varanasi seeking an FIR against the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee for allegedly trying to erase symbols of Hinduism from inside the premises.

Jitender Singh Bisen, who represents plaintiff Rakhi Singh in legal matters as the power of attorney holder, said he had moved the application stating that the masjid panel was allegedly indulging in erasing signs and symbols that purportedly prove the existence of a temple at the disputed site.

He said the court had admitted the plea. Now, it had been listed for next hearing on June 23. He added that his plea did not mention the disputed structure found in the wuzu khana of the mosque and referred to symbols of Hinduism inside the premises.

The main suit filed by the Hindu plaintiffs with regards to the disputed site of the mosque is being heard by District Judge, Varanasi, A.K. Vishwesha as directed by the Supreme Court. The district court is currently hearing submissions by the masjid panel on the maintainability of the suit. The matter has been listed for next hearing in the first week of July.

After these submissions, the court is set to consider the survey report of the mosque premises and the objections to it filed by all concerned parties. The survey’s findings were leaked in the public domain multiple times in violation of court orders, which has prompted the Hindu side to claim the discovery of a Shivling inside the mosque. However, the masjid panel has insisted that the structure in question was part of the wuzu khana’s fountain. .