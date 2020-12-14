Gujarat folk singer booked for flouting COVID-19 rules

An FIR has been registered against a popular Gujarati folk singer and 13 others for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a live music show at a marriage function in Mehsana district, a police official said on Sunday.
Eight of the 14 accused have been arrested following the incident that took place on Friday in Visnagar taluka, where a large number of people turned up at the wedding party, he said. The singer has not yet been taken into custody, the official from Visnagar (taluka) police station said.
A video had surfaced on social media platforms in which a large number of people were purportedly seen dancing to songs sung by the artiste and others at the marriage ceremony without following social distancing or face mask rules.
“The police conducted a probe into it and people were found flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. The First Information Report was registered on Saturday against 14 people, including the folk singer. Eight people have been arrested. The singer is yet to be arrested,” the official said. The FIR has been registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
Gujarat recorded 1,175 new cases on Sunday, which increased its tally to 2,27,683, while 11 more deaths took its toll to 4,171. A total of 1,347 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,10,214.
