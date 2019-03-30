Group to check terror sympathisers

To take action against “hard core sympathisers amongst government employees, including teachers, who are providing covert or overt support” to terror-related activities, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a Terror Monitoring Group (TMG).

The Friday’s order by T. Sreekanth, Director of Jammu and Kashmir department in the MHA, says that in order to ensure synergised and concerted action against terror financing and other related activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a multi-disciplinary monitoring group comprising eight members has been constituted.

The TMG has to take coordinated action in all registered cases that relate to terror financing and terror-related activities and bring them to logical conclusion. The group will meet on a weekly basis.