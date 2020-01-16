Group of Union ministers to visit J&K as part of ‘outreach programme’

As part of the Centre’s special public outreach programme, a delegation of Union ministers will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
The group will interact with locals and educate them about the ‘rapid development’ that has taken place after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, an official spokesperson said.
The development included 100% of 55 beneficiary oriented schemes to all residents of J&K, implementation of PMDP, flagship schemes and iconic projects, good governance and rule of law with equality of opportunity for all, industrial growth with employment and economic growth in all sectors with focus on incomes, he said.
The group will aim to disseminate information about the importance of the Centre’s policies for the overall development of the Union Territory,
