Grameen Bank in Kashmir looted

Three masked men looted ₹2.42 lakh from a bank on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday.
An official said the three men, who hid their faces in masks, barged into a branch of the Grameen Bank in the Mujgund area and decamped with the cash.
“The incident took place around 12.55 p.m. There was a loud bang as they barged inside the bank. The robbers went to the manager’s cabin and asked for the cash,” officials said.
Official sources said the masked men were carrying guns. “They also snatched the phones of the staff to stop them from making any calls,” they added.
Sources said there was no CCTV camera installed in the bank. “Moreover, the bank had no security guard at the time of the robbery,” officials said.
This is the second such incident within four days in the Kashmir valley. Unknown persons looted over ₹2 lakh from a branch of the Grameen Bank in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on March 12.
