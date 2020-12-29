Govt’s ‘written assurances’ to farmers on MSP have no meaning: Congress

They should be backed by statutory provisions, says the party.

Ahead of the next round of talks between the Union government and farmers’ unions, the Congress on Tuesday said the Centre’s “written assurances” to farmers on the minimum support price (MSP) had no meaning unless they were backed by statutory provisions.

The amendments proposed by the government to the farm laws must be passed in Parliament by bringing in fresh Bill, it said.

Addressing a joint press conference with former Union Minister Rajeev Shukla, Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dostara said farmers in his State were waiting for the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting as many of them planned to march to Delhi if issues remained unresolved.

Mr. Shukla, who has been a junior minister in the UPA government, said: “once the government brings in new amendments, the earlier version of the Bill will stand withdrawn.”

‘Government’s trick’

“The government’s trick is that they give all assurances verbally. They are willing to give a written assurance at the level of the government but it means nothing. Tomorrow, another government can change it,” he stated.

“... If the government is sympathetic to farmers, they should accept their suggestions and should repeal the laws and bring another Bill in Parliament,” he observed.

There was an attempt to “malign” the farmers’ agitation instead of addressing their concerns. “If you don't even admit that there is something wrong, how can you rectify your problems,” he asked.

Mr. Dostara said the BJP was busy in destabilising their government in Rajasthan instead of meeting the demands of farmers.

“Our government under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot ji passed a law in the Assembly to counter the adverse effects of the Central laws. But the Honorable Governor is yet to forward it to Honorable President,” he said.