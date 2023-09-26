HamberMenu
Govt's policy is to open new doors for girls: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing the Rozgar Mela after distribution of appointment letters to over 51,000 new employees in different government departments.

September 26, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the ‘Rozgar Mela’ via a video conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, September 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament's new building has heralded a new future for the country, asserting that it is his government's policy to open new doors for girls.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after distribution of appointment letters to over 51,000 new employees in different government departments through a virtual event, Modi also emphasised on growing use of technology in governance.

The use of technology in government schemes has curbed corruption and complexities, and boosted credibility and comfort, he told the new employees.

‘Keep ‘citizens-first’ in mind’

Mr. Modi asked them to work with the motto of "citizens-first" and deploying technology to improve governance, citing its use in direct benefit transfers to beneficiaries of various schemes, booking of train tickets and digital locker among other fields.

The Prime Minister said his government works with a new mindset based on constant monitoring, mission mode implementation and mass participation in government schemes with an aim of 100 per cent saturation in their reach.

This is a time of historic decisions and achievements for the country, he said, while stressing that the women's reservation bill, passed by Parliament recently, will give a big boost to the country's 50 per cent population.

The issue, which was pending for 30 years, has been passed by record votes in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said, noting that many of these new employees were not even born when the idea was first mooted.

The dreams of new India are big, he said, noting that presence of girls is increasing from space to sports. They are now being commissioned into the armed forces, he added.

