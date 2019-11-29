National

Govt to make hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery

A visitor trying an ornament at the jewellery exhibition in Vijayawada.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The government will make hallmarking for gold jewellery and artifacts mandatory from January 15, 2021, to ensure quality, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday.

The department of consumer affairs will issue a notification by January 15, 2020, for making gold hallmarking mandatory.

However, one year period will be provided for implementation of this decision to enable jewellers clear their existing stock.

