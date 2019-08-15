Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on August 15 the government will launch a Jal Jeevan Mission to bring piped water to households and resolved to spend more than ₹3.5 lakh crore in coming years.
In his Independence Day address, Mr. Modi said half of the country’s households do not have access to piped water. “I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than ₹3.5 lakh crore will be spent,” he said.
Modi said for water conservation, efforts need to quadruple in the next five years as to what was done in the last seven decades.
