Govt. sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue

The Union Home Ministry said the Ayodhya matter and related court judgments will be handled by three officers

The government has set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said the Ayodhya matter and related court judgments will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

