Govt. releases drone map for users

Three zones marked for clearance required before using UAVs

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday released an interactive drone airspace map. The map is available on digitalsky.dgca.gov.in. The map highlights red and yellow zones, and anyone planning to operate a drone should check the latest airspace map for any changes in zone boundaries. A red zone is one which requires an exemption from the Central government to operate a drone, and a yellow zone is one which requires prior permission from the concerned air traffic control authority of AAI, IAF, Navy, HAL - as the case maybe.

The area on the map that is neither highlighted in red or yellow is considered a green zone, i.e. one which doesn’t require permission for operating drones with an all-up weight upto 500 kg.

The government in a press statement said the airspace map may be modified by authorised entities from time to time.

The drone airspace map is freely available on the digital sky platform to all without any login requirements.