Govt. needs to do more on social security of truck drivers: NHRC

Truck drivers are not recognised as an organised workforce, says Retd Justice Arun Mishra

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson (Retd.) Justice Arun Mishra on Tuesday expressed concern over the condition of commercial truck drivers and urged the government to do more towards their social security.

Addressing a meeting of the NHRC’s core group on business and human rights, Justice Mishra said that truck drivers were not recognised as an organised workforce.

According to the NHRC statement, he said that “although efforts by the Centre and State are appreciated, more attempts need to be made focusing on the provision of social security, reducing substance abuse, creating awareness on responsible sexual behaviour, standardising of wages and provision of regular breaks.”

Justice Mishra said given that 5% of India’s GDP came from the transport sector and the truck drivers thus contributed to the economy, an integrated approach towards their interests and health was required. He asked the participants to send in their suggestions in order to issue recommendations to improve the lot of truck drivers.

The NHRC said some aspects that emerged during the discussion by experts were the need for mandatory health and accident insurance, establishing truck stops and resting places with amenities on all national highways and expressways, bringing about a formal remuneration structure, installing helplines for registering complaints of corruption as well as for mental health support, etc.