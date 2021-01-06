National

Govt must shed arrogance, repeal farm laws: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The government should shed its arrogance and repeal the agri laws against which farmers are protesting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Also read: Comment | Will the farm bills benefit farmers?

He also accused the Modi government of apathy towards the death of "over 60 farmers".

"The Modi government's apathy and arrogance have claimed the lives of over 60 farmers. Instead of wiping their tears, the government of India (GOI) is busy attacking them with tear gas. Such brutality, just to promote crony capitalists' business interests. Repeal the anti-farm laws," he said on Twitter.

Farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in Parliament and are demanding their withdrawal. The Congress is supporting the farmers' agitation and their demand.

Related Topics
Rahul Gandhi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 3:02:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-must-shed-arrogance-repeal-farm-laws-rahul-gandhi/article33505115.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY