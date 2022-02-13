Centre extends police modernisation scheme

It focuses on security, law and order

The Union Government has approved the continuation of a police modernisation scheme for five years up to 2025-26. | Photo Credit: PTI

It focuses on security, law and order

The Union Government has approved the continuation of a police modernisation scheme for five years up to 2025-26 with a financial outlay of ₹26,275 crore.

The Union Home Ministry said the scheme includes security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern States and Maoist-affected areas, for raising new battalions, developing high-tech forensic laboratories and other investigation tools.

The scheme has been approved for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“This scheme comprises all relevant sub-schemes that contribute to the modernisation and improvement with a total central financial outlay of ₹26,275 crore,” a statement by Ministry said.

It said provision has been made under the scheme for internal security, law and order and adoption of modern technology by police.

Assistance will be given to States for narcotics control and strengthening the criminal justice system by developing a robust forensic set-up in the country, it said.

A central outlay of ₹18,839 crore has been earmarked for security-related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected northeastern States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

According to the statement, ₹4,846 will be given by the Central Government for the modernisation of State police forces. To develop operationally independent high-quality forensic sciences facilities in States and Union Territories for aiding scientific and timely investigation, ₹2,080.50 crore will be given.

With the implementation of the ‘National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating Maoists or LWE, the LWE violence incidents have come down drastically, the statement said.

To further pursue this accomplishment, six LWE-related schemes with a central outlay of ₹8,689 crore have been approved. These schemes include Special Central Assistance (SCA) to most LWE-affected districts and districts of concern to consolidate the gains, it said.

For the raising of India Reserve Battalions or Specialised India Reserve Battalions, a central outlay of ₹350 crore has been approved. The statement said ₹50 crore has been approved under the central sector scheme of Assistance to States and Union Territories for narcotics control.