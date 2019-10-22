National

Govt. employees of J&K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7th Pay Commission from October 31

Photo for representation: Vehicles seen plying on the streets of Srinagar

Photo for representation: Vehicles seen plying on the streets of Srinagar   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh

The goverment employees of the new Union Territories— Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh— will get salaries and other benefits as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from October 31, officials said on Tuesday.

The Union Home Ministry has issued necessary orders in this regard.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two UTs.

