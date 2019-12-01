National

Govt appoints Soma Roy Burman as new Controller General of Accounts

She is the 24th CGA and is the seventh woman to hold this position.

The government on Sunday said it has appointed Soma Roy Burman, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service Officer, as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

“The government appointed Burman, as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) with effect from December 1, 2019,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

During her 33-year long career, she has held cadre positions at different levels in ministries such as Home Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Industry, Finance, Human Resource Development and Shipping, Road Transport & Highways.

Prior to this, Ms. Burman served as the Additional Controller General of Accounts in the office of CGA, handling the critical areas of accounting rules, policy and reforms, financial reporting, data analytics, cash and budget management.

