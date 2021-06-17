National

Govt. appoints Aashish Chandorkar as Director at India's WTO mission

A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ahead of the WTO's ministerial conference later this year, the government has appointed a private person Aashish Chandorkar as ‘Counsellor’ in India's Permanent Mission in the World Trade Organisation for three years.

For the first time, a private person has been appointed at the Mission. Mr. Chandorkar is director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.

“Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, is appointed to the post of Councillor, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva (at DS/Director level) for a period of three years,” the department of commerce has said in an office order.

The WTO is a 164-member multi-lateral body, which deals with global trade. India is a member since 1995.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 5:17:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/govt-appoints-aashish-chandorkar-as-director-at-indias-wto-mission/article34840516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY