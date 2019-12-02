Govindacharya withdraws plea against WhatsApp

Former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya on Monday withdrew his petition seeking perjury action against instant messaging platform WhatsApp in connection with the NSO Group snooping scandal.

The petition had also sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the scandal.

The petition was withdrawn after a Bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde said there were several mistakes in it. The court also asked Mr. Govindacharya’s side why they did not approach the High Court concerned before moving the apex court.

The petition had pointed out that allegations of breach surfaced despite WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Facebook, claiming end-to-end encryption.

The controversy relates to a software created by the Israeli firm NSO called ‘Pegasus’, which was used to spy on mobile phone users, including their activity on WhatsApp, globally and in India.