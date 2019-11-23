National

Governors, lieutenant governors have important role to play in constitutional system of country: President

President Ram Nath Kovind flanked by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the '50th Conference of Governors and Lt Governors', at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind flanked by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the '50th Conference of Governors and Lt Governors', at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Governors can give all the proper guidance by using the constitutional powers given to them.

Governors and lieutenant governors have an important role to play in the constitutional system of the country especially when the emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

Addressing the 50th conference of governors and lieutenant governors of states and union territories here, Mr. Kovind said, “Today the governors’ role becomes even more important when we are emphasising on cooperative federalism and healthy competitive federalism in the interest of progress of the country.”

Inaugurating the two-day conference, the president said the governors have an important role in the constitutional system.

In an emphatic reference to the welfare of tribals, he said their development and empowerment is linked to inclusive growth as well as to internal security of the country.

“Governors can give all the proper guidance by using the constitutional powers given to them, to improve the lives of these people, which have remained relatively behind in terms of development,” the President said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
national government
executive (government)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 4:08:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/governors-lt-guvs-have-important-role-to-play-in-constitutional-system-of-country-president/article30059450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY