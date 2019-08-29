Governor calls on Buddhadeb to enquire about his health

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday called on former Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to inquire about his health. The visit, the Governor’s first public appearance outside the Raj Bhavan, had left many in political circles intrigued. Mr. Dhankar, however, said it had nothing to do with politics.

“When you call on people, there can be no politics. It was just my enormous respect for the man who was the Chief Minister.” The Governor described the meeting at Mr. Bhattacharjee’s small apartment as “very inspirational”. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Mr. Bhattacharjee (75) has been ailing for quite some time and his last public appearance was on February 3, 2019 during the Left parties’ rally at the Brigade parade ground. According to party sources, he suffers from acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and doctors have advised him to restrict movement and speech. He is also suffering from dry eyes and cannot bear much light. A noted Supreme Court lawyer, Mr. Dhankar took office as Governor on July 28.