  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Messi upset with referee to Ronaldo goal disallowed, top controversies in Qatar

Government’s focus is on Tripura’s all-round development, says PM Modi

Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the State, he said.

December 18, 2022 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Tripura, on December 18, 2022. He also launched various projects that will give fillip to the State’s growth trajectory. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Tripura, on December 18, 2022. He also launched various projects that will give fillip to the State’s growth trajectory. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 18, 2022 said that the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched will give a fillip to the northeastern state's growth trajectory.

Addressing a public rally in Agartala, Mr. Modi said that cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country.

“Over 2 lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura,” he said.

From the rally ground, the Prime Minister launched the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — Urban and Rural — schemes.

Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the State, he said.

Related Topics

Tripura / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.