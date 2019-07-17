We'll identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of country and deport them: Amit Shah

The Union government will identify illegal immigrants staying in any part of the country and deport them as per international law, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on July 17.

The Minister was replying to a supplementary query by Samajwadi Party member Javed Ali Khan on whether the National Register of Citizens would be implemented in other States as well.

Currently, the NRC is being updated in Assam and July 31 has been set as the deadline for final publication of the registered data.

“It is a very good question. The NRC is a part of the Assam Accord and was also in [BJP’s] election manifesto based on which the government has come to power. The government will identify illegal immigrants living on every inch of the country’s soil and will deport them as per the international law,” Mr. Shah said.

We will detect all the illegal infiltrators living on every inch of our country and deport them as per the international law.



देश की इंच-इंच जमीन पर रह रहे घुसपैठिये की पहचान कर अंतरराष्ट्रीय कानून के आधार पर हम उन्हें देश से निकालेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Uk5x7IHZOT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 17, 2019

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai noted that the Centre had received many representations for extending the NRC deadline in Assam. He said a petition signed by about 25 lakh applicants submitted to the Centre and the President demanded an extension to correct anomalies.

Since many genuine names have been left out and many bogus names are registered, the Minister said, “So the government has requested the [Supreme] Court to extend the time for this purpose”.

“There will be some delay but the NRC will be implemented properly without any faults.” The government’s intention was to ensure no genuine citizen was left out of the NRC, he said.

To a query on the number of Rohingya Muslims in India, Mr. Rai said, “We don’t have an accurate data. They are spread across the country. Some of them have gone back to Bangladesh. We will get the data soon.”

The government’s intention was to ensure that no illegal immigrant was registered under the NRC. Foreigner tribunals have also been set up to curb illegal stay of foreigners in India, he added.