Government to consult practitioners on MCA-21 glitches

June 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With the critical Corporate Affairs Ministry portal, MCA-21, still ridden with glitches, hampering everything from registration of new firms to routine filings by existing firms, the Ministry has decided to hold parleys on the challenges faced by industry.

“Stakeholders’ consultations” on the issues related to the MCA-21 Version-3 portal will be steered by the Ministry’s top official, Secretary Manoj Govil, with compliance practitioners in Chennai on June 20 and Hyderabad on June 21.

A team from LTI Mindtree, the IT vendor responsible for developing the portal, will also be part of the meetings where members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) are expected to flag the functionalities that are deterring smooth filing of statutory corporate reports.