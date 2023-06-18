HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government to consult practitioners on MCA-21 glitches

Stakeholders’ consultations will be held by Corporate Affairs Secretary Manoj Govil in Chennai on June 20 and Hyderabad on June 21

June 18, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the critical Corporate Affairs Ministry portal, MCA-21, still ridden with glitches, hampering everything from registration of new firms to routine filings by existing firms, the Ministry has decided to hold parleys on the challenges faced by industry.

“Stakeholders’ consultations” on the issues related to the MCA-21 Version-3 portal will be steered by the Ministry’s top official, Secretary Manoj Govil, with compliance practitioners in Chennai on June 20 and Hyderabad on June 21.

A team from LTI Mindtree, the IT vendor responsible for developing the portal, will also be part of the meetings where members of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) are expected to flag the functionalities that are deterring smooth filing of statutory corporate reports.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.