Government promises probe into ‘Pandora Papers’ leak

The Government has promised an investigation into the revelations in the ‘Pandora Papers’ and assured of appropriate action in such cases as per law, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday evening.

Stating that only ‘a few Indians’ have been named in the papers so far, the ministry said that investigations in cases of Pandora Papers leaks appearing in the media will be monitored through a multi-agency group. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, industrialist Anil Ambani and lobbyist Niira Radia are among some of the Indians already named in the Pandora Papers.

“The government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers and entities,” the ministry said, adding that India is part of an Inter-Governmental Group that ensures ‘collaboration and experience sharing to effectively address tax risks associated with such leaks’.

The multi-agency group headed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman, with representatives from the Enforcement Directorate, the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Reserve Bank of India, will keep a tab of the phased disclosures from the Pandora Papers indicated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) website, the ministry said.

The website of ICIJ suggests that information will be released in phases and structured data connected to the Pandora Papers investigation will be released only in the days to come on its Offshore Leaks Database.

“It may be noted that following earlier similar such leaks in the form of ICIJ, HSBC, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, the Government has already enacted the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 with an aim to curb black money, or undisclosed foreign assets and income by imposing suitable tax and penalty on such income,” the ministry pointed out,” the ministry said.

Undisclosed credits of approximately ₹20,352 crore have been detected in the investigations carried out in the Panama and Paradise Papers by September 15.