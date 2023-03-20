Government launches ‘City Finance Rankings 2022’ 

March 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on March 20 launched the ‘City Finance Rankings 2022’ under which urban local bodies in the country will be evaluated on the basis of their financial health.

The urban local bodies, which take part in the rankings, will be evaluated on 15 indicators across three key parameters — resource mobilisation, expenditure performance and fiscal governance.

The rankings have been launched with the objective of evaluating, recognising and rewarding municipal bodies across the country on the basis of the quality of their current financial health and improvement over time in financial performance. The effort also aims to identify areas in the financial performance of the cities where they can make further improvements. This will enable them to deliver quality infrastructure and services and hence a good quality of life to citizens.

The cities will be ranked on the basis of their scores under four population categories — above 40 lakh, 10 lakh-40 lakh, one lakh to 10 lakh and below one lakh. Awards would be given to the top three cities in each category.

The last date for participation is May 31. The participating cities can submit the required data/documents which includes audited accounts, annual budgets, and self-reported performance metrics on www.cityfinance.in. Quality Control of India (QCI), as the Project Monitoring Unit, will provide handholding support to the urban local bodies during the data collection process. The government has invited urban local bodies across the country, numbering more than 4,500, to take part in the initiative.

The final rankings are expected to be announced in July.