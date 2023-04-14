Government launches Ambedkar circuit tourist train

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government on April 14 launched the first Ambedkar circuit tourist train which will cover prominent places associated with the life of B.R. Ambedkar as well as important Buddhist heritage sites.

The ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist train’ is being operated under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative which is aimed at promoting domestic tourism, and is a joint collaboration between the Ministries of Tourism and Railways.

*𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 & 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐛 𝐀𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝𝐤𝐚𝐫*



Flagged off the first Baba Saheb Ambedkar Yatra - Bharat Gaurav Train at Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/DrTwNzFjqU — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 14, 2023

The eight-day special tour will include visits to prominent places associated with the life of Dr. Ambedkar like New Delhi, Mhow, Nagpur and sacred Buddhist sites of Sanchi, Sarnath, Gaya, Rajgir, and Nalanda.

The first stop will be New Delhi from where tourists would be taken to the B.R. Ambedkar memorial. The next stop would be at his birthplace Mhow from where the train will move to Nagpur where tourists proceed to visit Deekshabhoomi, a consecrated monument of Navayana Buddhism.

From Nagpur, the train will depart for Sanchi.

The tour will then proceed to Varanasi followed by Gaya, the last destination. Bodhgaya and the famous Mahabodhi Temple and other monasteries would be part of the itinerary there. Next, the tourists will proceed for sightseeing to Rajgir and Nalanda by road.

The tourist train is fitted with a well-equipped pantry, an infotainment system and CCTV cameras.

“The Bharat Gaurav Tourist train aims to give glimpses of life of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Ambedkar to all the passengers,” Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said, flagging off the train.

The Tourism Ministry had announced the special Ambedkar Circuit in September last year.

The Ambedkar Circuit was the fourth in the list of special tourist circuits namely, Ramayana Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and North East Circuit.

It aims to attract a wider tourist base besides the Dalit community, who frequent these key destinations as a pilgrimage.

