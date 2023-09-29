Govt. carrying out a ‘planned euthanasia’ of MGNREGS: Jairam Ramesh

September 29, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The government was carrying out a “planned euthanasia” of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) by “inordinately delaying” the funding of social audits and denying the funds to the States for lack of audits, Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, reacting to a news story in The Hindu.

ग्राम सभा के द्वारा किया जाने वाला सोशल ऑडिट महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोज़गार गारंटी अधिनियम का एक अनिवार्य हिस्सा है। यह जवाबदेही सुनिश्चित करने और पारदर्शिता को बढ़ाने के लिए है - मूल रूप से इसका उद्देश्य भ्रष्टाचार पर रोक लगाना है।



प्रत्येक राज्य में एक स्वतंत्र सोशल… https://t.co/6XnPNUp4Ch — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 29, 2023

The social audit units flag the cases of misappropriation of funds and the onus is on the State governments to make the recoveries. In the past three financial years, the recovery has varied from 13.8% to 20.8%. To maintain autonomy from the State governments, the Act provides that the Centre will directly fund them.

“Of late this funding has been getting inordinately delayed. As a result, social audits don’t get done on time, and the social audit process gets compromised, which is then used as an excuse by the Modi government to deny funds to the states, that in turn affects wage payments and so on. This is nothing but a planned euthanasia of MGNREGA — by trapping the scheme in a chakravyuh,” Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.