Centre asks Twitter to block accounts ‘spreading falsehood’

The Centre on Monday asked microblogging website Twitter to take down several accounts on its platform posting “objectionable and malicious” content, particularly relating to Kashmir.

“We have asked Twitter to take down some 7-8 accounts that are spreading false information about what is happening in Kashmir... ,” a senior government official said, seeking anonymity.

The government official said the reports and information posted on these handles were related to violence in Kashmir. “They are fake, aimed at presenting a wrong picture [of the Kashmir situation] to the world.” Most of these were unverified accounts and the government may also try to locate the origin/location of these accounts.

Separately, the Jammu and Kashmir police has sought action against the handle @WajSKan, “strongly rebutting” claims of rift emerging among security forces deployed in Kashmir.

The claim made by this account was also refuted by CRPF India in a tweet: “The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie.

“Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the color of our uniforms may differ.”

Police view

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference later in the day, IGP, Kashmir, S.P. Pani said there was a malicious campaign on social media platform. “We request citizens not to pay attention to any kind of malicious campaign being carried out by mischievous people... We have taken up the matter with service providers to take action as per the law.”