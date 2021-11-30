Government appoints three-member panel to review EWS quota

It has been given three weeks’ time to complete its work

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday appointed a three-member committee to revisit the criteria for 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in educational institutions and government jobs, after a rap from the Supreme Court in November.

The panel comprises former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey; Member Secretary, Indian Council of Social Science Research, V.K. Malhotra; and Principal Economic Advisor to Government of India, Sanjeev Sanyal. It has been given three weeks time to complete its work.

The Supreme Court had last month observed that the the Centre cannot “pull out of thin air” the ₹8 lakh annual income limit to identify economically weaker section for providing 10% quota and questioned if the attempt was to “make unequals as equals”.

The apex court is hearing petitions challenging the government notice issued in July which provides for 10% EWS quota in NEET admissions.

The SC will hear the case next on January 6. NEET all-India quota counselling has been deferred till the next hearing.