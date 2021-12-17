Government aims to clear eight more bills in winter session

Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill, 2021, to be moved in RS on Monday

With four sittings of the winter session of Parliament remaining, the government has listed eight bills for the next week. These include The Prohibition of Child Marriage (A) Bill, 2021 which seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

The Bill is likely to be introduced on Monday in Rajya Sabha. IUML MP Abdul Wahab had moved an adjournment motion against the impending bill on Friday, noting that any unilateral move by the government to increase the legal age will have far reaching consequences. He called it an attempt to encroach on Muslim personal law.

Sources said the Mediation Bill, 2021, is likely to be referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee. The Bill seeks to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise and enforce mediated settlement agreements.

The other bills include the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, as passed by Lok Sabha, Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2021, the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.