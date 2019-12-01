National

Gondia paddy stacks set on fire, farmers lose ₹63 lakh

Unidentified miscreants have set on fire paddy stacks of 13 farmers on an area of 29 hectares in Naxal-hit Deori tehsil of Maharashtra’s Gondia district, police said on Saturday.

This is the second such incident in the past few days, a senior official confirmed, adding that extra posse of police had been deployed in Kadikasa-Yedmagondi village, under Chichgarh police station limits, to nab the culprits.

An official put the loss due to the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday, at ₹22 lakh. In the intervening night of November 26 and 27, paddy stacked over an area of 62 hectares across seven villages was set on fire, leaving 38 farmers with losses of ₹41.27 lakh, the official said.

The paddy stacks are of the Kharif season, and were kept in the fields.

