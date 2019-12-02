Goa NCP MLA rejects Sena prediction on govt. change

A couple of days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there would be a “big movement” in the political circles of Goa, similar to the coming together of non-BJP forces to form government in Maharashtra, the coastal State’s lone NCP MLA Churchill Alemao rejected the prediction.

Incidentally, the NCP in Maharashtra under the leadership of Sharad Pawar was the prime mover in the political realignment in the neighbouring State which led to the formation of a coalition government, also involving the Sena and Congress, led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Raut, after meeting and speaking to some non-BJP Goa MLAs on Friday, had said, “You will soon see a big movement in Goa where a (BJP) government is founded on immoral grounds.”

Mr. Alemao, MLA from Benaulim, told reporters in south Goa on Sunday that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is “performing well” and is representing “a larger section of the Goa society”.

“I don’t favour any change in government at this time. I have not got any communication from Mr. Pawar on this (realignment). If he contacts me, I will tell him what has to be told,” Mr. Alemao said.