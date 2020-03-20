National

Global economic situation will not affect India’s defence procurement: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on March 20 that the global economic situation would affect all nations, but ruled out any impact on India’s defence procurement.

Speaking at the launch of the draft Defence Procurement Procedure, 2020, Mr. Singh said the global economy could improve in the next two-five months.

“There would certainly be impact of global economy’s condition on all nations. I feel there would be hardly any impact of global economy’s condition on India’s defence procurement,” Mr. Singh said when asked if the global economy’s condition and the coronavirus pandemic would affect Indian defence procurement.

“We can’t rule out a possibility that global economy will improve in next 2 to 5 months,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 3:26:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/global-economic-situation-will-not-affect-indias-defence-procurement-rajnath-singh/article31117651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY