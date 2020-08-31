Get COVID-19 test done for your own good, says Venkaiah Naidu

All members are to use masks at all times inside the Parliament premises, even while speaking in the House.

The Parliamentarians, their family and their personal staff should get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) in their own interest and to avoid any risk of possible infection for others, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said at a review meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Parliament to see several firsts during Monsoon Session

Mr. Naidu held a meeting with the Secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Minister of Health and the DG ICMR. “All employees and staff of the Secretariat including security personnel and media persons covering the proceedings of the House should also get tested. This applies to the personal staff of the Ministers as well,” he said.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, according to a statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, suggested that the MPs should get tested within 72 hours of the commencement of the Session and those coming from different parts of the the country should wait for the results before undertaking travel. Those getting positive on arrival in Delhi should quarantine themselves and those testing positive during the session should not attend the House.

Parliament monsoon session may see both physical, virtual participation

All members are to use masks at all times inside the Parliament premises, even while speaking in the House, they must wear a mask. DG ICMR Balaram Bhargava told Mr. Naidu that it is safe to wear masks for a duration of 12 hours at a stretch. Marshals standing on both sides of the Chairman have been advised to wear both masks and face shields while assisting the Chairman.

Health Secretary Shri Rajesh Bhushan suggested that the movement of the MPs in the chambers of both the Houses may be made unidirectional to avoid face-to-face interactions.

Mr. Bhalla also assured that the issue of varying quarantine requirements in different States on return of members after attending the session will be dealt with to enable travel of MPs without any difficulty.

Lok Sabha MPs to be asked to take COVID-19 test 3 days before session

Mr. Naidu directed the Secretariat officials to ensure only minimum movement of people in the Parliament House premises in consultation with the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Only the sitting Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members will be allowed into the Central Hall of Parliament.