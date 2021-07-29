National

Geo-imaging satellite EOS-03 scheduled for launch in third quarter of 2021, says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking in the Lok Sabha, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Geo-imaging satellite for earth observation EOS-03, which would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones, is scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily, the Minister of State for the Department of Space said in a written response in the Rajya Sabha.

In addition to natural disasters, EOS-03 would also enable monitoring of water bodies, crops, vegetation condition, forest cover changes, Mr. Singh said.

"ISRO has realised a geo-imaging satellite, "EOS-03", for Earth Observation from Geostationary Orbit and (it) is scheduled for launch in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. EOS-03 is capable of imaging the whole country four-five times daily and would enable near real-time monitoring of natural disasters like floods and cyclones," he said.

New launch vehicle on the anvil

Further, the minister said the first developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

ISRO's vast experience in solid propulsion and heritage of proven design practices has enabled the SSLV to be developed as a cost-effective, three stage and all-solid launch vehicle with a payload capability of 500 kg to 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit.

The SSLV is ideal for the on-demand, quick turn-around launch of small satellites. The major technologies developed as part of the realisation of the SSLV are flexible nozzle control with electro-mechanical actuators for all stages, miniaturised avionics and a velocity trimming module in the upper stage for precise satellite injection, Mr. Singh said.

Space co-operation

In a reply to another question, he said India is already pursuing cooperation with Brazil in the field of space, mainly in sharing of earth observation satellite data. However, there is no proposal for collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for the South American country's launch vehicle programme.

A few countries, including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Luxembourg and Romania, have expressed interest in space cooperation with India by entering into framework arrangements for peaceful use of outer space. However, no country has expressed interest in collaboration in the procurement of materials and systems for their launch vehicle programmes, he added.

Replying to a separate question, Mr. Singh said ‘The Space Activities Bill' is under active consideration of the government and will include aspects pertaining to regulation and promotion of private players in the space sector.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

BJP not to field candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll, TMC’s Jawhar Sircar set to be elected unopposed

Significant data on nasal vaccine likely in 2.5 months: Krishna Ella

TMC team visiting Tripura was under constant surveillance, alleges Derek O’Brien

It would be great if West Bengal gets electric vehicle manufacturing industry: Mamata at meeting with Gadkari

Significant decline in road-accidents, fatalities in Kerala in 2021, vis a vis 2019

K.S. Eshwarappa ready to join ministry

‘Krishikarna’, a project to promote hi-tech farming, launched in Pallikkal panchayat of Thiruvananthapuram

We support all peace initiatives aimed at lasting political settlement: India on Afghanistan

6.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses dispatched abroad from Jan 12 to Jul 22: Govt

National Gallery of Australia returns 14 art works including Chola idols

‘Very hurt’ over opposition MPs flinging papers at Chair, says Lok Sabha speaker

Parliamentary proceedings | Around 8.72 lakh vacant posts in Central govt departments: MoS Jitendra Singh

Air India sold its 115 properties for ₹738 crore since 2015: Govt

AAI earned ₹ 30,069 crore from joint venture and PPP airports till 2020-21: Govt

Charge sheet filed against former Special DGP in sexual harassment case

Health Ministry announces 27% for OBCs, 10% for EWS in All India Quota for UG, PG medical, dental courses

Kelavarapalli dam waters released for irrigation

Stalin urges PM to remove the cap on Central share in crop insurance scheme

Accused in tree felling remanded
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 5:43:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/geo-imaging-satellite-eos-03-scheduled-for-launch-in-third-quarter-of-2021-says-jitendra-singh/article35606256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY