Gen. Rawat demits office as Army Chief, govt notifies Department of Military Affairs

Army restructuring, weapon modernisation and non-contact warfare are some of the highlights of his tenure as Chief, said outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday. He has been appointed the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and will assume charge on Wednesday.

Gen. Rawat reviewed the ceremonial Army Guard of Honour on Tuesday morning before handing over charge to Army Chief designate Lt. Gen. M.M. Naravane.

Ahead of his takeover, the Government has issued a notification setting up a new Department of Military Affairs (DMA) within the Ministry of Defence. The notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat dated December 30, 2019 states that the CDS will head the DMA and function as a Secretary to the Government.

As per the guidelines approved by the Government last week, the CDS will be a four star General and will also function as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister and as the Permanent Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).

The DMA will be the first department in the MoD. The existing ones are Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Defence Research and Development and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

The armed forces will be brought under the ambit of the DMA headed by the CDS who will deal with issues relating to the three Services and procurement exclusive to the Services except capital acquisitions, as per prevalent rules and procedures. The broad mandate of the CDS includes bringing about jointness in “operations, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three Services, within three years of the first CDS assuming office.”

The mandate of the DMA includes promoting jointness in procurement, training and staffing for the Services through joint planning and integration of their requirements; facilitation of restructuring of Military Commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands and promoting use of indigenous equipment by the Services.

As per approved guidelines, the DMA headed by the CDS would deal with the armed forces, integrated headquarters of the MoD comprising Army headquarters, Naval headquarters, Air headquarters and defence staff headquarters; Territorial Army and works relating to the three Services and “procurement exclusive to the Services except capital acquisitions, as per prevalent rules and procedures.”